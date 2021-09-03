Some Pennsylvania parents, including some in the Wyomissing Area School District, are trying to stop the Wolf administration's mask mandate from taking effect in schools Tuesday.

So they've filed a lawsuit to try to get an injunction.

Meantime, this issue has become so divisive that some worry about the safety of superintendents and school board members facing tough decisions.

At a recent Exeter Township School Board meeting, tensions ran high about whether masks should be required in schools.

This was BEFORE The Wolf administration's new mandate that everyone in all schools must mask up starting Tuesday.

And this is happening all over, not just Berks County.

"And sometimes in very vitriolic and very angry fashion and that is unfortunate to say the least and we are very concerned about the safety and well-being of our superintendents," said Mark DiRocco, Director of the PA Association of School Administrators.

DiRocco says they're begging people to stay calm because they're genuinely afraid someone could get hurt.

In a YouTube video, the superintendent of the Hamburg Area School District says he's between a rock and a hard place.

"I hope you can appreciate the position I'm in I don't know what to do here whether I'm supposed to follow the guidelines from the state or follow the directives from the board," Richard Mextorf said.

The C-D-C now recommends everyone wear a mask, but many parents disagree. So he's not enforcing the mandate until the school board decides at a meeting Tuesday night.

And in the Tulpehocken Area School District, a letter went out saying students will not return Tuesday until the board decides that night how to move forward.

The governor and health officials say this mandate is just temporary and they will reevaluate in early October once they see how the COVID-19 numbers look then.