JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — Christmas trees are the in-demand item this time of year, with many people flocking to tree farms to find the perfect one, but earlier than ever, some farms are saying, 'Sorry, sold out.'
Beck's Tree Farm, which opened to Christmas tree shoppers on Black Friday, said it's already closed for the season after less than two weeks.
It said a national shortage of Christmas trees paired with unparalleled demand at the farm is forcing it to shut down early for the second year in a row.
Some others said they're not far behind.
"If somebody is looking for a tall tree, we are done with that," said Lisa Reinhart, who owns Reinhart's Christmas Tree Farm with her husband. "We don't have anything in the 7-8 category or higher. We do have 6-7, lots of 5-6."
Reinhart's said it will be open this weekend — Dec. 9, 10 and 11 — but it will likely be its last for the season.
"I just think that we won't have enough to stay open and stay staffed," Reinhart said.
Reinhart's still has trees families can cut down, plus pre-cut options, but the supply is limited. The farm said last year, it was one of the few still open at the end of the season, but this year will be different.