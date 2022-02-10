READING, Pa. – With a unanimous vote from the Reading Code and License Appeals Board, officials will move forward with plans to destroy all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, that have been unclaimed or shown no proof of ownership.
Why?
"We don't have the ability to store them forever, obviously," said Lt. Aaron Demko, with the Reading Police Department. "And we don't want to auction them off or anything like that; it exacerbates the problem."
It's an ongoing problem, already exacerbated by those who drive the vehicles illegally in Reading.
"When we stop these people on these bikes, they won't claim to be the owner for a couple of reasons," Demko explained. "They got caught riding them on city streets, for example."
The city ordinance specifically calls for title, registration and proof of insurance for the vehicles if the owners want to get them out of impound. Many don't do that, and police say the vehicles sit for years in storage, taking up space.
"We go to length to try to find an owner for these before we just decide they are going to be destroyed," Demko said of the ATVs.
The owners are sent letters and given 30 days to respond.
Use of the vehicles has irked city residents for years. One crash in August of 2020 resulted in the death of the driver of a dirt bike.
The board is hoping this latest move will provide a clearer path forward in preventing the problem from continuing.