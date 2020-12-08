POTTSTOWN, Pa. – The coronavirus pandemic has created many barriers, but two siblings got creative to find a way to spend time with their father in his last days of life.
For Michele Lesoine and Peter Amstutz, whose father Bernhard Amstutz sat in a Berks County nursing home in the late stages of dementia, COVID-19 seemed to cut off the chance to be by his side at the end.
"We were trying to figure out a way to be more involved in his care and not just watch him die through a window," said Lesoine. "And then I just kept asking myself, 'Well, who can go in?' And the workers can go in."
Lesoine and Amstutz reached out to Visiting Angels of Pottstown, in search of a very unique work opportunity — to be there for their dying dad.
"I had the same credentials as any other aid that could be there. I'm actually an engineer, a materials engineer, by trade," said Amstutz. "I have no medical background."
The brother and sister went through hours of training and paperwork to get behind that nursing home window and take on the special task.
"Holding his hand, walking the halls with him. And then at the end, feeding him, bathing him. Showing him pictures. Showing him he wasn't alone," said Lesoine.
They both say they knew the risks associated with COVID-19, especially in nursing homes, as they underwent multiple tests. Their mutual goal, though, remained in place.
"The last month it was challenging," said Amstutz. "He couldn't really do much of anything, but we still were there to 'guide him into port' as we called it. That was our goal."
The elder Amstutz died at the age of 86, days before Thanksgiving.
His children felt they did what they needed to do, and they see it as something for which to be grateful.
"It was a gift we weren't gonna have unless we stood up and did what we did," said Amstutz.