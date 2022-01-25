SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Details of a horrifying crime within the walls of a home in Shillington, in which state police say 22-year-old Jakob Murray killed his mother, Jill Murray.
"He admitted to strangling her and then when he thought she wasn't dead he got the knife out and cut her throat," said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm.
Police were called to the home in the 200 block of North Brobst Street Sunday morning.
The victim's boyfriend discovered her body when he visited the home after not receiving any texts back from her.
Jakob Murray was arrested in Philadelphia.
He told police he went there to get heroin.
He was arraigned Monday night.
"Everything aligned and we wrapped this thing up a little over 24 hours," Beohm said.
SafeBerks says people typically think of intimate partner violence when it comes to domestic violence, but that isn't always the case.
"Typically, people think of intimate partner violence when they hear domestic violence, but domestic violence does also include a pattern of abuse that occurs within families. So, family member to family member, sometimes it's even innocent bystanders," said Beth Garrigan, SafeBerks CEO. "The most important thing is to reach out to a friend or another family member that they trust or us, we're here 24 hours a day 7 days a week, to support them and provide the resources they need to make them feel safe."
"We have an emergency shelter, we also provide counseling and support groups, we provide medical accompaniment, we can assist individuals looking to get a protection from abuse order," Garrigan said.
The organization also has a 24 hour hotline: 844-789-SAFE (7233) or text SAFE BERKS to 20121.