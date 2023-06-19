A lawsuit was filed Friday against the Fellows of Harvard College and Cedric Lodge regarding stolen body parts.

A Berks County man was among the six charged with trafficking in stolen human remains.

The remains were allegedly stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit is the son of Adele Mazzone, who he alleges was one of the cadavers broken down and sold on the black market.

It is further alleged that the total amount of cadavers whose body parts were taken and sold could be in the $350-$400 range.