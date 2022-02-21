READING, Pa - It's an old story -- getting some new life.
Son shares story of military hero father at GoggleWorks
"My dad, I tell you, he's an icon,” said Phillip Brashear, Carl Brashear’s son. “He's a legendary hero."
The son of one of the most celebrated Navy divers ever is at the GoggleWorks in Reading screening his father's 2000 film Men of Honor, starring Robert Di Niro, and Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr playing his dad.
"He overcame five hurdles: race, poverty, physical disability, alcohol abuse, illiteracy, to be come one of the most celebrated Navy divers in the world,”
said Brashear.
Phillip Brashear presented challenge coins to a number of Junior ROTC and ROTC Programs and did a Q-and-A following the screening.
"It's not a sin to get knocked down it's a sin to stay down,” Brashear said. “You dictate the life you're going to live."
Phillip says he plans to continue traveling the country, telling his father's story and looking to inspire others.
“Ever since the movie came out it kind of put my dad on a world map,” Brashear said.” Everybody knows the life and legacy of Carl Brashear. It makes me feel good."
Carl died in 2006, but through the film and his son -- his legacy lives on.
"The dedication and the strive to be the best that my dad instilled in us is never give up on anything,” Brashear said.
Tom Rader
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Recommended for you
Berks Area News
- 1 dead after fire in Pottstown
- Son shares story of military hero father at GoggleWorks
- Berks County church looks to offer engaging, fun ways to worship
- Reading police investigate deadly weekend shooting
- Reading police investigate deadly shooting
- Kutztown Folk Festival makes in-person return this summer
- Police, Coroner respond to shooting in Reading
- Two-story building condemned following fire in Reading
- Fire at vacant building in Reading damages two adjoining homes
- DeSales University Sophomore named national spokesperson with goal of promoting plight of bees
Lehigh Valley News
- Cutting-edge microscope being used to inspire student scientists at Lafayette College and beyond
- Russia-Ukraine tensions could have big impact on US economy
- Allentown's Parkettes defending itself against allegations of abuse
- Great Allentown Fair Foundation receives donation completing 'Light Up The Fair' campaign
- Allentown leaders bond with community children at Phantoms hockey game
- Family, friends speak out after loved one stabbed to death in S. Whitehall Twp.
- Hundreds still without power due to high winds, more outages possible
- Meteorologist Kellie McGlynn participates in Lehigh Valley Polar Plunge
- DeSales University Sophomore named national spokesperson with goal of promoting plight of bees
- Openings & Closings: Business happenings around the area
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- EU sanctions 22 Myanmar officials, gas company, over abuses
- Boris Johnson scraps remaining COVID restrictions in England
- EU vows to help prevent the possible breakup of Bosnia
- US Fed governor opens door to half-point rate hike in March
- Trump's social media app launches year after Twitter ban
- Trump's social media app launches year after Twitter ban
- Storm helps Poland hit wind energy record: 30% of power
- 'Still Waiting': Lawmakers pressure IRS amid major backlogs
- German officials condemn climate protests at roads, port
- Iran's president meets Qatar emir in Doha ahead of gas forum
Entertainment News
- RAW: BRAD PITT SUES ANGELINA JOLIE OVER FRENCH WINERY
- Michael Buble's wife is pregnant
- New this week to TV, streaming and more: 'Law & Order,' Madea and Tears for Fears
- RAW: REPORT: BRITNEY SPEARS TO RELEASE TELL-ALL BOOK
- ‘9-1-1’ Promo: Chimney & Maddie’s Returns, Plus Eddie’s New Job (VIDEO)
- TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (February 21-27): ‘Law & Order,’ SAG Awards & More
- ‘Chicago P.D.’: Tracy Spiridakos Previews Upton’s ‘Intense’ Underwater Rescue
- Sharon Stone mourns the loss of her pet dog
- Morena Baccarin Previews ‘The Endgame’: ‘This Is Not Your Typical Rivalry’
- 15 of the best post-apocalyptic TV shows