READING, Pa - It's an old story -- getting some new life. 

 "My dad, I tell you, he's an icon,” said Phillip Brashear, Carl Brashear’s son. “He's a legendary hero."
 
The son of one of the most celebrated Navy divers ever is at the GoggleWorks in Reading screening his father's 2000 film Men of Honor, starring Robert Di Niro, and Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr playing his dad. 
 
"He overcame five hurdles: race, poverty, physical disability, alcohol abuse, illiteracy, to be come one of the most celebrated Navy divers in the world,”
said Brashear. 
 
Phillip Brashear presented challenge coins to a number of Junior ROTC and ROTC Programs and did a Q-and-A following the screening.
 
"It's not a sin to get knocked down it's a sin to stay down,” Brashear said. “You dictate the life you're going to live."
 
Phillip says he plans to continue traveling the country, telling his father's story and looking to inspire others.
 
“Ever since the movie came out it kind of put my dad on a world map,” Brashear said.” Everybody knows the life and legacy of Carl Brashear. It makes me feel good."
 
Carl died in 2006, but through the film and his son -- his legacy lives on. 
 
"The dedication and the strive to be the best that my dad instilled in us is never give up on anything,” Brashear said. 

