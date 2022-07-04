READING, Pa. – The sound of fireworks could be heard in Reading late into Monday night.
As people continue to set off displays, dogs may find it difficult to cope.
"Some dogs are terribly afraid of them [fireworks]," Karel Minor, CEO of Reading-based Humane Pennsylvania, said in an interview last week. "It can get them anxious and sometimes make them run away from home."
He says keeping dogs inside is the best plan because there tends to be a lot going on outside and they could get hurt or burned, especially if they're near where people are setting fireworks off.
Minor says another good thing to do is distract them.
"Playing with them, keeping them engaged with other things, watching TV, having music on," he suggested. "Something that will block the sound of the fireworks that may startle them."