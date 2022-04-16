READING, Pa. - Academy Award winner John Williams turns 95 this month and the Reading Symphony Orchestra has a way you can help him celebrate his birthday.
Reading Symphony Orchestra will be performing John Wiliams and Beyond, including all the best movie music moments, next Saturday night at the Santander Performing Arts Center.
Executive Director David Gross joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday morning to preview the performance.
Come dressed as your favorite John Williams movie character for a chance to win prizes in the RSO costume contest. Winners will receive Boscov’s gift cards.
Purchase tickets here for the 7:30 performance on Saturday, April 23.