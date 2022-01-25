SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. – After not cooperating with police, a shooting victim is out of the hospital and will face charges for taking police on a high-speed chase that sent two more people to the hospital.
The man left the hospital against doctors' orders over the weekend after being shot in Wernersville and fleeing the scene before crashing into a Porsche at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Wyomissing Boulevard.
"The incident Friday night involved the shooting victim actually trying to drive himself to Reading Hospital," South Heidelberg Township Police Chief Leon Grim said. "Numerous accounts from police officers and other witnesses and numerous civilians along the route documented that this individual disregarded every traffic light from Sinking Spring all the way to Wyomissing."
At a high rate of speed through multiple municipalities, the car chase could have hurt more people, police say.
A member of the emergency services community also underscored the dangers and risks of driving yourself to the hospital while injured.
"You're gonna drive your car and crash your car, you're gonna pass out," said Anthony Tucci, CEO, Western Berks Ambulance. "Something is gonna happen. If it's that dangerous, if it's that bad — it's gonna be dangerous for everyone around you because you don't know what your body is doing to combat that trauma at that time."
Tucci added, "At no time should you be thinking about driving yourself to the hospital in that serious of a condition."
Police say charges against the shooting victim are expected as early as Tuesday.