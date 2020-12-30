SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. – The South Heidelberg Township Police Department has now been patrolling the streets of Robesonia, Wernersville and Heidelberg Township for nearly a year – a long and difficult year.
"We've been dealing with the Covid virus outbreak and dealing with that,” Police Chief Leon Grim said. “So there's definitely been a lot of challenges for a first year police department not only to absorb the extra coverage area but as well deal with all these issues."
The department brought on five new officers – three of them veteran officers. A rep from Robesonia says it made a big difference.
"With the Covid situation, we had a couple incidents where the response time was critical and if we wouldn't have had the 24/7 coverage I think the situation would have ended badly,” David Randler said.
But it's taken some time for everyone to get on board.
"Change is always difficult giving up your own police department but it's a good fit,” said Harvey Marshall, with Robesonia.
Representatives with the communities that south Heidelberg took over also say it's a cost saving measure when it comes to their budgets.
"We didn't have to increase taxes this year,” said David Randler of Heidelberg Township.
Other boroughs and townships could soon face a similar decision and someone who's been there before has some advice.
"Obviously, you want to take into consideration every single angle so you know it's tough to make the change,” said Keegan Worley with Wernersville Borough. “But we have developed a very cohesive family between our municipalities and townships."