SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - For 18 years, Matt Hook has been a member of the South Heidelberg Township Police Department.

He started in 2005 as a patrolman and worked his way through the ranks.

Pictures from throughout his career were set up in a reception area for a celebration following his swearing in as chief.

"We're a community-based police department and we pride ourselves on service to others and integrity and community and those pictures depict that," said Chief Hook.

The role of chief is one he said he is excited to take on in an area he calls home.

"It's where I live in the area, I raise my children in the area so that's what this department means to me," said Chief Hook.

He grew up in Chester County and was with the West Chester University Police Department before coming to South Heidelberg Township.

"Obviously, at the end of the day, we get to really make an impact on the community we serve and that's the main point why I enjoy law enforcement," said Chief Hook.

Chief Hook tells us his future vision is to continue the service the department has provided over the years, and help the public get to know every officer. In addition to the township, the department also serves Robesonia, Wernersville and Heidelberg Township.

"We have a lot of talented people here and we're going to push them forward and show the community how great this department is," said Chief Hook.