SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa - Weeks after the Commonwealth Court ruled in favor of the state, in terms of the right to operate the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in South Heidelberg Township, township officials are looking to continue the fight to close the center.

"It's unfortunate, and again based on our review and legal analysis, we believe the ruling is flawed and that's why we filed the request for appeal,” said township manager Sean McKee.

The township and zoning board are requesting an appeal in front of the state Supreme Court. They say the center continues to pose a danger to the community, and the land it's on isn't zoned for a halfway house.

“We feel that there was a misinterpretation of the law and the ruling, and our focus is gonna be on presenting that,” said McKee.

69 News reached out to the state department of corrections. They say they don't comment on continuing litigation. In the meantime, the center has reduced the number of residents.

As the township begins to pursue the appeal process, they continue to garner more support surrounding this issue.

"Four different state legislators and now the fraternal order of police all calling for the closure of the ccc due to safety issues in the community. We are certainly before a court proceeding here, but I would hope at some level the commonwealth and even the governor is listening here and is gonna try and do what's best for the people in this area,” McKee said.

There's no word on if the state high court will take up the case. In South Heidelberg Township.