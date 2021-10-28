READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners took action at the county's elections board meeting on Thursday to ensure all Spanish communication receives the same scrutiny as English information.
Commissioner Michael S. Rivera proposed that whenever election communication is translated into Spanish, two additional people will have to verify the information.
Both Commissioners Kevin S. Barnhardt and Christian Y. Leinbach fully supported the motion.
The motion came in the wake of a controversy that arose last week, when 17,000 letters accompanying mail-in ballots were sent to voters with the incorrect date for the election on the Spanish side of the letter.
The commissioners have said it was a legitimate error, because the same template for the letter from the primary election was used. While the month was changed from May to November, the numerical date of 18 remained unchanged.
"Having two people verify the information should help to catch any inconsistencies before getting out into the public," Rivera said. "Errors happen; we are human, but this will minimize any chance of misinformation going out."
Rivera, who is a Republican and a Latino, said he was disappointed that he received a lot of feedback claiming that the matter was a partisan issue, with Republicans attempting to suppress the Latino vote.
"Commissioner Barnhardt, the sole Democrat on the board, made it very clear that this was not a partisan issue and that we have accepted the responsibility for the error and are rectifying it," Rivera said.
The county has sent letters to the 17,000 voters who received the incorrect information, clarifying that the date of the election is Nov. 2 and that all mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. that day.
But Rivera emphasized that the 17,000 original letters sent out with the incorrect date on the Spanish side were not sent exclusively to Spanish-speaking voters.
"That assumes that those 17,000 voters were solely Spanish-speaking and only saw the Spanish side," Rivera said. "That is unfortunate, because the math does not add up."
In reality, Rivera said the original mistake affected about 2,800 voters in Spanish-speaking polling areas.
During the commissioners' meeting prior to the elections board session, Leinbach noted that the commissioners did not hide from the error but responded immediately and answered questions.
"If you want to help, don't make accusations saying that this was intentional," Leinbach said. "That stirs up conflict, and that is not helpful. We all know that we are not in a good political environment. We need to deal with facts. We need to deal with truth."
Leinbach said he found it very offensive when he learned that the head of the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania stated it was possible the incorrect date was intentional.
"An organization that claims to be nonpartisan really should have better standards," he said.
During the elections board meeting, Barnhardt informed the commissioners that in Chester County, election information is sent in a PDF file to both of the Democratic and Republican legal entities for feedback before it is sent to the public.
"Maybe those other sets of eyes could be part of the solution rather than part of the problem," Barnhardt said.
Barnhardt said he didn't want to propose that for Berks County on Thursday, but may do so at a future elections board meeting.
Also at the elections board meeting, the commissioners said they did not believe any campaign finance infractions were made by a group known as the Friends of Samantha Kaag.
Kaag is a member of the West Reading Borough Council and the Democratic candidate for mayor.
Cody Kauffman, solicitor for the elections board, said the election services offices received a complaint that campaign signs were indicating the message was paid for by the Friends of Samantha Kaag, even though no such committee was registered.
Kauffman explained the registration paperwork for the committee was originally sent to the state in error instead of to the county.
Kauffman said it does not appear that the committee received donations or made expenditures.
While the commissioners agreed there was no indication of criminal intent that would require referring the matter to the district attorney's office, they did refer the matter back to election services because of missing finance campaign reports.