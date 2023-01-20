HARRISBURG, Pa - Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi issued a statement Friday announcing a statewide listening tour.

In the coming weeks, Rozzi plans to tour the commonwealth and speak with members of the public and government groups.

The speaker's aim is to address partisan gridlock in Harrisburg as well as how to finally deliver justice for survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

He hopes that by tour's end, a clearer idea of how to heal the deep divides in the PA House will be realized, as well as an agreement on a fair set of House rules.

That agreement, Rozzi said, must include plan on legal relief for abuse survivors.

Details on the dates and locations of the listening tour will be announced soon.

Rozzi's speech, in its entirety, can be viewed here.