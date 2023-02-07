HARRISBURG, Pa. - Allegheny County voters will give one party the edge in Pennsylvania's House with three special elections happening on Tuesday. Three seats opened up when two state representatives were elected to other positions and one died.

"All three of these are Democratic seats in districts in which the Democrats have about 60 percent of the vote," said Terry Madonna, political analyst.

There are currently 99 Democrats and 101 Republicans in the House. Madonna said you could see a thin margin when it comes to who is in control.

"So, most of the analysts, the specialists, the experts believe that all three of these seats will end up as they started out in Democratic hands giving the Democrats 102 seats to the Republicans 101 seats," said Madonna.

Madonna said he thinks the economy will be on the minds of voters as Americans deal with inflation. He said that is on top of a couple other subjects.

"Now some of these districts you have transportation issues, you got roads and bridges that are important to them. You have concerns about the state income tax," said Madonna.

Madonna said he thinks there will be final results in four or five days.

"I would be surprised by the end of the week if we didn't have the results," said Madonna.