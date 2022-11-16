UNION TWP., Pa. — Daniel Boone Area High School has received a national honor for its efforts to make sure all students feel included and respected.

"Our big word is 'inclusion,'" said Hannah Huddleson, a junior at Daniel Boone. "We try to choose to include and just make sure that everybody's unified."

It's something the students excel at, enough to catch the eye of a Special Olympics national panel, which chose Daniel Boone as one of 110 schools around the country that embody inclusion.

"This building is such a culture of respect and understanding and meaningful inclusion," said Mike Bovino, a senior adviser for Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

"We developed a district vision," said Brett Cooper, the district's superintendent. "That vision is five simple words. 'Learning together, advocating for all,' and those words are what we try to live by each and every day in this district."

"They look at each other as what their individual unique talents are and their strengths," Bovino said. "There's no labels. Nobody has a disability. Everybody is together, working together for a common cause."

The high school has unified sports, where students of different abilities can compete, including a bocce team and track-and-field team. There's also a unified ambassadors group made up of more than 100 students.

"We do activities like a 'Uni' Day," Huddleson said, "where kids from all over, all abilities, all different backgrounds, and we come together and we talk about our paths and we do activities that really bring together team culture and we bond together as a school."

Daniel Boone is one of only three schools in Pennsylvania to be selected as a 2022 National Banner Unified Champion School.