READING, Pa. — The Reading Royals will be putting a different spin on their annual opening night block party on Penn Street.

The team announced Monday that the Spin Doctors will perform a free pregame concert in front of the Santander Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The alternative rock band from New York City is best known for its early 1990s hits "Two Princes" and "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong."

The block party and concert will be followed by the Royals' home opener, with the team taking on the Indy Fuel in the first of back-to-back games at 7 p.m. The second game will be played on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m.

Game tickets are on sale now. They can be purchased by visiting the Royals' box office at the Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

The Royals will open their season north of the border, with three games against the Newfoundland Growlers in St. John's on Oct. 21, 22, and 23.