READING, Pa. – Reading is getting ready to once again welcome guests to City Hall and large events.
Officials say as COVID-19 case counts fall, they're ready to reopen and return to pre-pandemic measures.
"Now with the governor's new restrictions lifted, it was appropriate that we also follow suit," said Mayor Eddie Moran, referring to Gov. Tom Wolf's announcement Tuesday that capacities for indoor and outdoor events in Pennsylvania will increase starting May 17.
With that announcement, the Blue Mountain Region Sports Car Club of America started revving its engines.
"Everybody's anxious to play on the hill again," said Merlin Miller, regional executive for the club.
Each year, the club hosts the Pagoda Hill Climb, but it was forced to cancel it last year since Reading stopped issuing event permits during the pandemic.
"We typically get about 110 drivers," Miller said, "and we get somewhere, I'd say, between 7,000 to 10,000 spectators."
While the pandemic isn't over, Moran says it's safe enough to start returning to normal.
So, the city is lifting most COVID-19 restrictions on May 31.
"I think it makes sense that we are in parallel with the decisions made by the governor," Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss said.
Miller says the Pagoda Hill race has been around since the early 1950s.
"We've been consecutive every year except for now with the pandemic last year and one year for the fuel shortage in the 70s," he noted.
Now that the sports car club is able to welcome back guests, it's also ready to follow any local or state guidelines as long as drivers can race.
"We'll be doing the social distancing and whatever is required from the state level, city level, county level, whatever, CDC," said Miller. "We'll comply with whatever we have to."