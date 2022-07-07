LEESPORT, Pa. - It's been more than a month since spotted lanternfly nymphs began popping out of egg masses and early indications are they may have a heavier presence than last year.
"It really depends on the area, because some areas where they did see low numbers you might be seeing high numbers again because their host plant is coming back," says Richard Kruczek, Spotted Lanternfly Coordinator for Penn State Ag Extension in Berks County.
One of their favorites is the Tree of Heaven plant or similar species and they like grapes. Lanternflies feeding on grape vines have been a problem for local winemakers.
"The impact has been significant to the economy," says Kruczek, adding there isn't a clear way to quantify losses.
Penn State Ag Extension is one of several groups working with farmers and growers on mitigation and a lot of research is being done. One thing is certain, these invasive insects have no natural predators here so elimination falls on us.
"The egg masses are the key," says Kruczek. "If we destroy the egg masses then we're going to see less of the lanternfly, come spring."
Trapping them in circle traps is another option. You can learn how to make them and more about mitigation here.
Pennsylvania is trying to prevent the invaders from spreading, to keep a quarantine zone they're asking people to check for egg masses when traveling or moving.
Experts say it's important to look on everything.
"The egg masses, look like mud splatters," says Kruczek. "They could be on furniture, they could be on a picnic table, they could be on cushions from outdoor furniture, they could be anywhere."