PROVIDENCE, R.I. — An invasive insect that was first detected in the United States in Berks County nearly seven years ago has been found in Rhode Island for the first time.
State environmental officials said Friday a single spotted lanternfly was found in an industrial area in Warwick recently.
A photo of the insect was sent to the agency, and the state Division of Agriculture confirmed the sighting earlier this week.
The agency will conduct a survey of the area where it was found to determine if there is any further presence of the insect, native to Asia.
Prior to now, the closest known location of a spotted lanternfly to Rhode Island was in Greenwich, Connecticut.
The invasive insect feeds on agricultural crops such as grape, apple and hops as well as maple, walnut and willow trees.
The spotted lanternfly made its first known U.S. appearance in Earl Township in September 2014.