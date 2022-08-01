Cumru among municipalities to be sprayed for mosquitos

 

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Conservation District is stepping up its efforts to control the spread of the West Nile virus in Reading.

The district said it will use a truck-mounted sprayer to target adult mosquitoes in the areas of North 11th and Union streets and the Charles Evans Cemetery, which is located between North Fifth Street and Centre Avenue and Robeson Street and Evans Avenue.

The district said it has detected high populations of adult mosquitoes capable of transmitting the virus in those areas.

The operation is set to begin around dusk Monday, weather permitting. It will spray a product called AquaDuet at a rate of one ounce per acre or less, officials said. 

Download PDF AquaDuet mosquito spray label

"This product is designed to provide quick knockdown and effective control of active mosquitoes," Jolie Coates, the district's mosquito borne disease control coordinator, said in an email to 69 News. 

The state Department of Environmental Protection has reported that 12 mosquitoes and one human in Berks County have tested positive for the virus.

COMING in August: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you