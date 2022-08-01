READING, Pa. — The Berks County Conservation District is stepping up its efforts to control the spread of the West Nile virus in Reading.

The district said it will use a truck-mounted sprayer to target adult mosquitoes in the areas of North 11th and Union streets and the Charles Evans Cemetery, which is located between North Fifth Street and Centre Avenue and Robeson Street and Evans Avenue.

The district said it has detected high populations of adult mosquitoes capable of transmitting the virus in those areas.

The operation is set to begin around dusk Monday, weather permitting. It will spray a product called AquaDuet at a rate of one ounce per acre or less, officials said.

"This product is designed to provide quick knockdown and effective control of active mosquitoes," Jolie Coates, the district's mosquito borne disease control coordinator, said in an email to 69 News.

The state Department of Environmental Protection has reported that 12 mosquitoes and one human in Berks County have tested positive for the virus.