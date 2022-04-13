READING, Pa - Fresh squeezed lemonade, anyone?
No ballgame as the ole Fightins are outta town, but there's still something to take your family "out to", through Easter weekend.
“It's kind of a small area so we have 11 rides a little bit for every age,” said Brett Klee, with Penn Valley Shows. “We have some games, we have food.
It's the third time Penn Valley Shows out of Middleburg, Pa., managed by a Governor Mifflin grad has set up shop outside the stadium.
"I always like it when we come back to this area all my family lives all around here,” Klee said.
"First time would have been during the pandemic we just did some food stands. Some to go foods other side of the stadium,” Klee said.
Some of the money from the rides, games and food goes to a good cause.
"We had a good response and we donate money to the Baseballtown Charities so it helps them also,” Klee said.
With your paycheck becoming more and more painfully stretched, this kind of affordable family entertainment means a lot.
"Nowadays, it's very important because every thing, look at the price of gas, all that,”said Klee
Organizers say they can't wait to see the place packed with people.
"It's looking like it's gonna be beautiful,” said Klee. “So we are hoping for a good run.”