SPRING TWP., Pa. – The Spring Township Zoning Hearing Board has a new member.
Stephan Skrocki was appointed to the hearing board at Monday night's meeting of the board of supervisors. He replaces Nathan White, who resigned, and will serve through the end of the year.
Skrocki was previously an alternate on the board. A new alternate member also will be appointed.
Western Berks Ambulance Association
Anthony Tucci, executive director of the Western Berks Ambulance Association, informed the board that his group has improved its service by becoming 100% autism certified.
Due to reductions in insurance reimbursements and patients withholding payments, Tucci asked the supervisors to increase the township's payment for services from $30 to $35 per household in the 2022 budget.
Backyard junk
The supervisors heard a complaint from a resident of the 2500 block of Reading Boulevard about another resident of the block who has "an excessive amount of junk" in the backyard and is in violation of the housing code.
Police have been called to residence several times, the complainant said, and some junk was removed but he said the problem is now worse than ever.
Chairperson George Stuck said the police would be asked to investigate Tuesday morning.
Other business
Supervisors approved a payment of $53,428.17 to PSI Contractors for work on the Spring Ridge pump station project. Also, they accepted a proposal of $25,850 for site design, development and core testing on the Goose Lane yard waste dropoff site.
Township Manager John Groller informed the supervisors that the combined Minimum Municipal Obligation (MMO) for police and non-uniformed personnel would be $1,978,128 in 2022, an increase of 3.6% above the 2021 MMO.
Public works director Paul Darrah reported that all in-house repaving projects have completed the paving step but traffic lines now need to be repainted.