ALBANY TWP., Pa. — Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is offering a glimpse at migrating birds as they move through our area.
"This is our spring migration," said Laurie Goodrich, the sanctuary's director of conservation science. "The birds are returning."
Every spring, for 45 days between April 1 and May 15, scientists sit atop Hawk Mountain to count birds as they fly overhead. The sanctuary is part of a group of count sites that collect data to understand the changes in population of raptors across North America.
"All these counts are really important," said Goodrich. "They're one of our only ways of monitoring these very rare creatures in the wild."
She said it allows them to determine which species are doing well and which may be struggling.
"Bald eagles are really on the rebound, and peregrine falcons, they've come back from historic lows decades ago, and now we're seeing them," Goodrich said. "Every count season, we're seeing more bald eagles."
The public can go up and be right alongside the biologists as they do their count. They can help spot the birds, and the researchers will help identify other bird species.
This time of year, Canada geese, goldfinches and swallows are also migrating.
"It's really something that everyone can participate in," Goodrich said, "and that makes it much more interesting, I hope."