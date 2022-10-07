SPRING TWP., Pa. — Spring Township police are seeking the public's help in identifying a burglar.

The burglary happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 300 block of Gold Court.

The burglar's picture was captured as he was entering the residence.

Upon the victim's return that evening, she found that her personalized rings, valued at $4,050, were missing, according to the police.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with alertberks.

A cash reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest.