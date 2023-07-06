SPRING TWP., Pa. – Spring Township residents living in the Lilyfield subdivision have concerns about a proposed mini-storage facility being proposed on two lots at the intersection of Fritztown and Wernersville roads.
The township planning commission on Thursday night reviewed a revised preliminary land development plan that would involve 40 self-storage units at the site.
Sal Folino, a Wyomissing attorney representing the developer, said the preliminary plans have been changed from the original sketch plans to reduce the number of units, decrease the amount of paved areas and decrease lighting.
"I understand this is kind of a hot button issue right now in this area," Folino said. "We are trying to make the project feasible from a financial perspective, but also take into account the neighbors' considerations."
Folino noted that the setback has been expanded to 40 feet from the original proposal of 25 feet. The zoning ordinance requires a setback of 75 feet, which means the developer will have to seek a zoning variance.
Folino also said the original plans did not include a fence, but the revised plans now show a 14-foot fence and an increased buffer of evergreen plantings between the facility and the residential development.
The proposed development is in the PBR, or Planned Business-Residential, zoning district, which has a wide range of uses ranging from residential to commercial.
But neighboring residents do not favor the plan.
Michael Kegerise, of South Cacoosing Drive, said he has issues with traffic coming from Wernersville Road.
"This may open up an issue with traffic volume," Kegerise said. "With the way some of the drivers are these days, they're coming down Wernersville Road at a pretty good clip, so maybe there ought to be a traffic study done to see what can be done about alleviating speed and volume."
Russell Folk, North Cacoosing Drive, said the concern is that the Lilyfield development is private.
"Our development is a private development, and we have private roads," Folk said. "Cars are going to have a hard time making a left (from the storage facility), and I'm afraid what's going to happen is they're going to come up and turn in our development."
William Aukamp, South Cacoosing Drive, also had major concerns about traffic but also questioned allowing the setback requirement to be reduced to 40 feet from the 75-foot requirement.
Planning commission solicitor Daniel Becker advised the residents that there could be much more intensive uses that are permitted at the site.
"It is important to keep that in mind as we're looking at this," Becker said. "I'm not telling you that we should not hold their feet to the fire. We should. But ultimately, I just want the residents to understand and make sure they're looking at this broadly because there's other things that could go in here as well."
Becker said those other uses could generate more traffic, lighting and noise.
No action was taken on the preliminary plans.
Spring Commons
In other business, the panel had its first look at a preliminary plan for the Spring Commons office complex, which is bounded by Shillington Road, Iroquois Avenue and Windmill Road.
Township engineer James Moll said the owner of the development is seeking to replace two of the four existing office buildings with apartments.
"It appears that office buildings are just not really being able to be rented," Moll said. "We've heard that from a whole lot of places right now."
The proposal is to raze two buildings and replace them with three new buildings with 30 apartment units totaling 30,000 square feet of apartment space.
The project has already received zoning relief from the zoning hearing board.