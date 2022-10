SPRING TWP., Pa. — Spring Township celebrated the season with marching ghouls and spirits Wednesday night.

The Spring Township Lions Club hosted its 46th annual Halloween parade.

It started on Hillvale Avenue with grand marshal Jeff Rauffauf, past minister of West Lawn Methodist Church.

The parade featured motorcyclists, marching bands, all sorts of costumes and, of course, candy.

It's one of several Halloween parades taking place this month in Berks County.