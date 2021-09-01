READING, Pa. — Heavy rain in Reading can often guarantee one thing — the Spring Street Subway will flood, and flood it did Wednesday afternoon.
The good news is there were no reports of anyone trying to drive through the floodwater. Those attempts usually result in vehicles becoming stuck and people needing to be rescued, despite warning signs being posted on both sides of the tunnel.
Reading officials often warn that the subway is prone to flooding during storms, often in a deceivingly rapid and deep fashion.
There have been reports of water rescues elsewhere in Berks County, including in Topton and in Brecknock, Cumru, Muhlenberg, and South Heidelberg townships.
In Topton, a car was reportedly stuck in water at South Home Avenue and West Broad Alley because of the nearby creek flooding.
In Brecknock Township, a vehicle and its occupants were reported to be trapped in rising floodwater at Alleghenyville and Kramer roads.
In Cumru Township, a vehicle was reportedly stuck in floodwater on Route 724 between Interstate 176 and Poplar Neck Road.