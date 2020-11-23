SPRING TWP., Pa. – The Spring Township Board of Supervisors approved a preliminary budget for 2021 at their meeting Monday night. They will vote on final approval of the budget at the board's Dec. 28 meeting.
The tentative budget does not increase tax rates or fees. The total of $30,379,030 anticipates revenues to be $600,000 higher than in 2020, while expenses are expected to be $610,000 lower.
Two major capital expenditure projects are planned: $1.45 million for road repairs and $1.45 million to relocate the wastewater treatment plant.
Township Manager John Groller reported that the township was $160,000 behind in annual revenues at the end of October, largely due to coronavirus. However, it spent $865,000 less than budgeted, creating a positive $705,000 variance so far in 2020.
The supervisors approved payment applications of $12,240 and $7,450 to Entech Engineering for the garage generator replacement project. Also, payments were approved in the amounts of $22,223.94 for the sanitary sewer televising project and $8,870 for work on the 2020 roadwork project.
Chief of Police Bryan Ross reported that the township continues to experience a problem with attempted telephone and internet fraud.
However, Ross showed that in 2020, many crimes such as theft occurred at half the rate they did in 2019, largely due to the stay-at-home effects of the pandemic. Traffic accidents and citations were also dramatically lower in 2020, and total police reports were 1,000 fewer than in 2019.
In addition, Ross said that he expected the police regionalization study to make a status report in December.
The supervisors also approved the advertisement of Herbein and Company Inc. as the township auditors for 2021.