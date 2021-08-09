SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The Spring Township Board of Supervisors approved a variance for a sign at a Weis market at its Monday night meeting.
The supervisors approved a variance for a sign, 4 feet high by 20 feet wide, on the Weis market located in the Broadcasting Square shopping center. The sign will indicate where items can be picked up from the Weis2Go shopping option. Supervisor Michael Kocher requested that there be specially designated parking spaces for Weis2Go users so the fire lane would not be blocked during pick-ups.
Fire Chief Colin Hackman received approval from the supervisors to use $14,531.36 from a $15,000 PEMA (Pennsylvania Emergency Management Association) Grant to be used for structural turnout gear for the department.
Also, the supervisors approved handicapped parking designations for 2627 Girard Avenue and 2400 Cleveland Avenue.
Zoning Officer Aaron Wozniak reported that 120 zoning permits were issued in July for a total of $3 million in construction. Also, Parks and Recreation director, Judy Houck, acknowledged an unsolicited donation from the Western Berks Ambulance Association of hand sanitizers and no-touch thermometers.
Chief Hackman reported that, in July, the fire department responded to 201 calls which amounted to $509,000 in fire losses. In addition, the department saved the loss of a $12 million commercial structure. And the Public Works department reported that roadwork on Old Fritztown Road had been completed.