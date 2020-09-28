SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The Spring Township Supervisors approved three conditional offers of employment Monday.
One offer is for an unnamed deputy police chief who would receive an annual salary of $115,000. Also, Andrew Zimmerman was promoted to assistant manager of the Waste Water Treatment Plant at an annual salary of $69,000.
The third offer was made to an unnamed employee in the Public Works Department at an hourly rate of $21.58.
Also at the meeting, the supervisors approved a cost proposal of $162,300 from Entech Engineering for a final clarifier project at the Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Chris Turtell, Herbein & Company, presented an overview of the township's 2019 financial statement at the meeting. He told the supervisors that “overall, you are in a very strong position” and “the reserves are very well funded” having a balance of $16.3 million. The General Fund balance was $4.4 million, while the sewer fund had $7 million in reserve.
Revenue for 2019 finished $220,000 above budget; however, expenditures were $342,000 over budget.
Township manager John Groller reported that, compared to 2019, August 2020 revenue was $63,000 behind largely because of the effects of the pandemic. However, on a positive note, Groller said that expenditures in August 2020 were $570,000 below August 2019.
In other news, Police Chief Bryan Ross reported that thefts year-to-date had declined to 101 compared to 165 in 2019, most likely because people stayed home because of coronavirus. Probably for the same reason, he said that accidents dropped to 369 in 2020 compared to 517 in 2019. Ross said that assaults year-to-date were 69 compared to 53 in 2019. The police have made 210 arrests and 809 service calls thus far in 2020.