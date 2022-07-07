SPRING TWP., Pa. – The Spring Township Planning Commission on Thursday night reviewed a land development plan for a proposed medical services building at 2701 Shillington Road.
St. Luke's University Health Network has submitted plans for a 12,000-square-foot, one-story medical building at the site of a former bank.
Medical services planned for the site include urgent care, lab services, x-ray imaging and primary care doctors' offices.
The only action taken Thursday was a vote to grant the applicant the ability to submit preliminary and final plans as a one-step process.
Township Engineer Jim Moll said he had no problems with that because the applicant had submitted very detailed sketch plans last month.
Moll also pointed out one issue with the plan, which calls for the removal of the access drive on Hillvale Avenue and replaces it with parking spaces.
Doing that may require the parking spaces to encroach into the 10-foot parking setback requirement, which could require zoning relief.
However, Moll said the solicitor should give an opinion as to the need for a zoning hearing.
Helping Harvest
In another matter, the planners reviewed plans for a proposed parking lot expansion for Helping Harvest, a food bank that serves Berks and Schuylkill counties, at 117 Morgan Drive.
Plans call for 24 additional parking spaces to be located on current green space next to the current parking lot.
Moll said that plan also encroaches into the parking setback and will have to go to the zoning hearing board, as the parking is designed in the entire setback area, close to the right-of-way line.
Being designed in this way, Moll said it eliminates the possibility of a planting screen that would prevent headlights from shining directly at residences.