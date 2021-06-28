SPRING TWP., Pa. – James Adams, representing the Pennsylvania Police Chiefs Association, presented two awards to Spring Township at Monday night's meeting of the board of supervisors.
Adams told the supervisors, "Your police department is way ahead of the game."
Not only is the Spring police department the sole accredited department in Berks County, it has achieved its fifth straight accreditation with no issues in the past 15 years.
To earn accreditation, a police department must show that it complies with more than 300 standards and demonstrates that it has policies in place and is in compliance with the standards.
Adams also presented a large plaque to the supervisors in honor of the police department achieving "premier agency" status. Only 15 other police departments in Pennsylvania have earned this honor.
Audit report
Chris Kunkle, senior manager of Herbein & Company Inc., presented the highlights of the 2020 audit of the township's finances and operations. Kunkle congratulated the supervisors, as "once again, no adjustments were required."
Revenues were down more than $356,000, largely due to adjustments made because of decreased activity during the pandemic. However, expenses were also reduced. The township showed a $370,984 surplus for the year and a balance of $7,682,630 in the General Fund.
The Capital Fund showed a balance of $2,936,815, while the pension funds' three plans were 86% to 89% funded, well above the recommended 70% funding.
Kunkle noted it is difficult to make plans to spend the funds which will be received from the American Rescue Plan Act because the regulations keep changing. However, Kunkle said, the township has until 2024 to obligate the money and 2026 to spend it.
Other actions
The supervisors approved a one-year lease agreement renewal with Liberty Youth Baseball and Softball for use of General Frank's Field.
They also approved a proclamation naming July as Parks and Recreation Month.
In addition, the supervisors approved a payment of $61,024.32 to Entech Engineering for the wastewater treatment plant clarifier project.
They also OK'd the request for an alley closure by the West Lawn United Methodist Church.
Finally, the supervisors were told that the relocation of the Goose Lane yard waste site was approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.