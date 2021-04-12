SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. – At Monday night's Zoom meeting, the Spring Township Board of Supervisors heard a plea for more police help at an intersection that concerns at least one resident.
Joe Bonnette shared two traffic issues he said are happening at the intersection of Snyder Road and Wellington Avenue. He said speeding and running the stop sign at the intersection have been an ongoing problem for the 15 years he has lived there. Within the past month, a young child was nearly hit by a driver running the stop sign, he said.
A more recent and frequent problem, Bonnette alleged, was a group of high school students who aggressively pop "wheelies" on their bikes to harass drivers stopped at the intersection. Recently, he said, a neighbor told him that an angry driver pulled out a firearm and threatened the bicyclists.
The supervisors directed that Deputy Police Chief Steve Powell, who was called away from the Zoom meeting by an emergency, speak with Bonnette to get more details about the situation.
Contracts awarded
The supervisors approved the recommendation of Great Valley Consultants to award a contract in the amount of $1,013,709.65 to the H&K Group Inc., Skippack, for the construction portion of the 2021 roadwork contract. Work is expected to begin no later than May 1.
The supervisors also awarded a contract to Denny’s Electric Service, Leesport, in the amount of $59,603.14 for the replacement with LED lighting of 81 light posts along Route 222 in Bern Township to the border with Cumru Township.
Other business
The supervisors approved the designation of a "meadow" for a portion of Shiloh Hills Park, which will allow vegetation to grow above the 3-inch length approved by the Department of Environmental Protection for other sections of the park.
Also, an agreement was approved for Spring Township's Reedy Road pump station to provide sewage treatment services for Glen Ridge Estates in Lower Heidelberg Township.
A zoning variance was also approved by the supervisors for the construction of a pole building at 532 Hain Road.
Director of Planning and Engineering Services James Moll reported to the supervisors about his meeting with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation about pedestrian traffic at Shillington Avenue and Iroquois Avenue, and Penn Avenue and Dwight Street. Both intersections are heavily used by students at the nearby schools.
Moll said that the two most likely solutions were to replace the existing crosswalks at Shillington Road and Iroquois Avenues with more visible "piano key"-style crosswalks and to add a pedestrian countdown timer to the traffic signal at Penn Avenue and Dwight Street.
In addition, the supervisors extended the Disaster Emergency Declaration for COVID-19 for another month.