SPRING TWP., Pa. – At Monday night’s meeting, the coronavirus disaster emergency approved by the Spring Township Board of Supervisors in spring 2020 was extended again to January 4, 2021, when the board will hold their annual reorganization meeting.
The supervisors approved vacating an alley that runs between two buildings of the West Lawn United Methodist Church from Woodside Avenue to an alley that starts at Noble Street and runs south to intersect with the vacated alley. Church officials told the supervisors that their goal is to connect the two church buildings; until then the alley will remain open.
In other actions:
The supervisors approved a fourth payment of $20,375 to Entech Engineering for the waste water treatment plant generator replacement project, as well as a $54,900 payment for the garage generator replacement project.
A formal job offer was approved for Steven Howe to be named deputy police chief at a salary of $115,000 per year.
Also, the board approved a special exception for AT&T Mobility to add an antenna to the top of an existing utility pole along Tulpehocken Road across from the Penn State-Berks dormitories. In addition, the board approved a contract with Hoffmann Publishing for the next three editions of the township newsletter.
Parks and Recreation Director Judy Houck reported that there were 17 pavilion rentals from July through September and rentals for the year declined due to the coronavirus-related closure of the pavilions in the spring. Houck also reported that rentals of the athletic field would end November 17.
Also, the board of supervisors approved a proclamation in support of Small Business Saturday, which is Saturday, November 28.