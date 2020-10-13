SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. – At Tuesday night’s Spring Township Board of Supervisors meeting, South Heidelberg township resident Tim Archer made another appearance to complain about noise generated by outdoor concerts at Willow Glen Park, which lies in Spring Township just across the border from Lower Heidelberg.
Archer said he has made many calls to police and written letters to Spring Township, but the loud music continues every Friday night, often until 11 p.m. This weekend, Archer said, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be performed and it contains language unsuitable to be heard by young children in the neighborhood.
Archer said he was told by Patrick Konopelski, owner of the park, “You knew we were here when you moved here.”
Township solicitor Daniel Becker told Archer that he “was not aware of any violations of the state code. If an ordinance is being violated, then we can take action.”
Becker offered to write to the park and tell them that the township is watching and, if a violation occurs, the park can be shut down. A copy of the letter would also be sent to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to make them aware of any possible violations of liquor laws.
Also at the meeting, resident Rod Baumert questioned the supervisors about receiving high sewer bills when he does not use the sewer system. Baumert acknowledged he has high water bills for his inground pool and watering the lawn.
Solicitor Becker told Baumert that, by state law, sewer bills can be based on water usage even if the sewers are not used.
In other actions, the supervisors hired Steven Rhoades for the public works department at $21.15 per hour. Also, the supervisors extended the emergency disaster declaration to Nov. 9 and authorized a time extension request for a day care center at 3 Meridian Boulevard from Oct. 19 to Jan. 17, 2021.