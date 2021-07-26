SPRING TWP., Pa. – At Monday night's meeting of the Spring Township supervisors, two residents addressed the board about flooding they say is related to water runoff from the Alcon manufacturing plant Old Fritztown Road.
Bonnie Magrowski and Lisa Gallagher, residents of Bainbridge Circle in the township, asked the supervisors if steps were being taken to keep the drainage pipes open so that water runoff from the plant on the hill above their homes doesn't flood the street and damage their cars. The most recent thunderstorm which caused issues occurred July 13.
Township Solicitor Dan Becker said the township was actively working on the issue and cleaning the pipes. He also told the women that in the past few years, storms have intensified, dropping several inches of rain in a short period of time in a localized area, making flooding almost unavoidable.
Other business
Parks and Recreation Supervisor Judy Houck told supervisors that her department's board met recently and recommended that they continue the current COVID-19 regulations.
Deputy Police Chief Stephen Powell informed supervisors that forgery and fraud crimes jumped in June, mostly as a result of the unemployment compensation fraud happening across Berks County. Also, Powell recommended, and the supervisors approved, the hiring of Elizabeth Fisher as a police officer.
Paul Darrah, public works director, reported that the 2021 road repair projects would be completed by no later than Sept. 1.
Supervisors awarded an automotive fuels contract to Petroleum Traders, Fort Wayne, Indiana, at $2.29 for regular gasoline and $2.36 for diesel fuel.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Leesport, was awarded a contract in the amount of $16,488.75 for aggregate materials and $69,775.00 for bituminous materials.
Supervisors also approved final payment of $84,454.25 to the Borough of Sinking Spring for their joint project of cleaning and televising sanitary sewers in both municipalities.