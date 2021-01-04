SPRING TWP., Pa. – The Spring Township Board of Supervisors held two meetings Monday night: the annual reorganization meeting and the regular biweekly supervisors meeting.
The first order of business of the reorganization meeting was to reelect George W. Stuck III as chairperson and Patti I. Smith as vice-chairperson.
John Groller was reappointed township manager/right-to-know officer and Kelly Reifsnyder was appointed assistant right-to-know officer. Judy Houck was appointed township secretary and Groller assistant secretary. For township treasurer, the board reappointed Tracy Daniels, while Reifsnyder was reappointed assistant treasurer.
The law firm of Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys was reappointed township solicitor, while Herbein & Company Inc. was named auditing firm.
Berks Envirotech Inc. was appointed sewage enforcement officer, and Aaron Wozniak was named alternate sewage enforcement officer.
Great Valley Consultants was reappointed township engineer for a six-month period and also planning/traffic consultants, while Entech Engineering Inc. was reappointed consulting engineer for wastewater treatment facilities.
As special counsel for personnel matters, the board reappointed Joseph C. Rudolf, Clark Hill PLC, Philadelphia. As zoning hearing board solicitor, the supervisors reappointed Frederick R. Mogel, Esq., Mogel, Speidel, Bobb, & Kershner.
Lillian Cramsey was renamed collector of unpaid real estate, fire hydrant, street lighting and refuse taxes. Daniels was renamed chief administrative officer for the township pension fund for uniformed and non-uniformed personnel.
Other key appointments
Thomas M. Bausher was reappointed emergency management coordinator, and Colin Hackman was appointed assistant emergency management coordinator.
Township supervisors Mike Kocher and Barry Ulrich were appointed to the West Side Emergency Management Agency as member and alternate, respectively. Kocher, supervisor Robert Myer, Paul Darrah, Sarah Ehrlich and Leroy Schannauer were appointed to the infrastructure committee. Supervisors Patti Smith and Myer, along with Darrah, Stephen Gibbs and Steve Powell, were appointed to the transportation advisory committee.
For the agricultural security advisory committee, the supervisors appointed Ulrich, James Balthaser, Diane Young and Al Kreider.
Ron Zdunowski, Ed Siekerka, Jack Trupp, Art Folk, Neil Strause, Keith Kerns, Frederick Wolfe and Stephan Snyder were confirmed as fire police officers.
Kraft Code Services LLC was appointed commercial inspector, and Troy Hatt was named fire code official. Also, Richard Bashore was appointed to the vacancy board.
Groller and Houck were also appointed as representatives to the Berks Cooperative Purchasing Council.
Groller, Ulrich and Hackman were additionally appointed to the ambulance service committee.
In other actions taken during the regular meeting, the supervisors approved the appointment of Andrew R. Keene as a full-time police officer effective Jan. 13.
The supervisors also extended the coronavirus disaster emergency declaration, first passed in March 2020.