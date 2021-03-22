SPRING TWP., Pa. – The Township of Spring will receive $2.73 million from the federal American Rescue Plan, supervisors learned at their Monday night meeting.
The Berks County township will receive half the COVID-19 pandemic aid this year and the other half in 2022. Township Manager John Groller said once the money has been received, the administration and board can discuss where to spend it.
Financially, Spring is a little behind where it was a year ago, largely due to weather and the timing of payments.
Township revenue through February was $718,000 compared to $869,000 in 2020, Groller said, mainly because the local-services tax was collected later this year.
Expenses were $317,000 higher this year through the end of February because the winter weather was more severe, the township created and filled a deputy police chief position, and payment of workers' compensation insurance was moved up.
Public works equipment
At Monday's meeting, supervisors also approved the purchase of two vehicles for the public works department. Paul Darrah, director of public works, said Spring has used John Deere equipment but he also checked Caterpillar and Case models before making a decision on a backhoe.
"Case came in at $83,900 for the same machine, same size" compared to a $98,550 Deere model, Darrah said. An adaptor will allow use of township equipment on the Case model.
Darrah said a mower/tractor with 7,243 hours of use, bought in 1996, will be replaced by a used machine from Long Island, New York, for $39,500. A new model would have cost perhaps $170,000, he said. The used machine has a little more than 700 hours on it, has been tested and is in great shape, Darrah said.
"Hopefully, we can get another 10 years out of it," he said.
Cacoosing Meadows reconstruction
Supervisors also decided Monday to not move forward with reconstruction at Cacoosing Meadows Park.
The board decided unanimously against moving ahead with the proposed work, which was expected to cost around a half-million dollars. Chairman George Stuck III, Robert Myer, Michael Kocher and Barry Ulrich voted no; Patti Smith was absent. The supervisors had questioned the potential cost of work during a meeting in February.
Stuck III said the board met earlier Monday to discuss litigation. The Monday supervisors' meeting was adjourned after about 45 minutes.