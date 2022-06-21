SPRING TWP., Pa. - Demolition has started on a Berks County Chick-fil-A. The project will make way for a new restaurant with more drive-thru and pickup options. 

The demolition project started at the Chick-fil-A in Broadcasting Square in Spring Township.

An excavator took down the building in layers on Tuesday.

The plan is to build a new restaurant with two drive-thru lanes and two quick pickup spaces, says Scott Keiser, owner and operator of the Spring Township location.

Kitchen upgrades are also part of the plan to help keep up with customer demand, he says. 

The project is expected to take about 22 weeks to complete, with an anticipated reopening of November. 

The Chick-Fil-A has been a popular eatery in Broadcasting Square since May 2002.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you