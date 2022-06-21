SPRING TWP., Pa. - Demolition has started on a Berks County Chick-fil-A. The project will make way for a new restaurant with more drive-thru and pickup options.
The demolition project started at the Chick-fil-A in Broadcasting Square in Spring Township.
An excavator took down the building in layers on Tuesday.
The plan is to build a new restaurant with two drive-thru lanes and two quick pickup spaces, says Scott Keiser, owner and operator of the Spring Township location.
Kitchen upgrades are also part of the plan to help keep up with customer demand, he says.
The project is expected to take about 22 weeks to complete, with an anticipated reopening of November.
The Chick-Fil-A has been a popular eatery in Broadcasting Square since May 2002.