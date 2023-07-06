SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Berks County firefighter is facing child pornography charges in Lancaster County.

In a statement posted online, Spring Township officials said firefighter Kenneth McCardell is facing serious charges in Mannheim Township and as a result, has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

The township has no further comment at this time.

The Township of Spring Fire Rescue Services website lists 36-year-old McCardell as a shift captain for the department.

McCardell is facing two counts of child pornography as well as criminal use of a communications facility charges.

According to court documents, the investigation began in October 2022 after the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators say they were able to link the sharing of files containing suspected child pornography to accounts and devices owned and operated by McCardell.

McCardell is currently free on $10,000 unsecured bail.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 17 in Lancaster County.