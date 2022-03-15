SPRING TWP., Pa. – Berks County took a stand against cancer on Pi Day inside Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza in Spring Township.
"It's really great that people are able to come out and support," said Camille Otruba of Team Climb On.
Customers used the special code, "Climb On," to send 20% of their bills to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
It is one of multiple events Otruba and seven of her Climb On team members are doing to raise money ahead of their bike ride around Lake Tahoe to end cancer.
Otruba said she will be riding in memory of her husband Brian, who died seven years ago.
"It means the world to me to keep the memory of my husband alive," Otruba said.
"These are local people doing good for local people," said Temple resident Ann Lugo.
Lugo's son Kevin will be riding at Otruba's side.
Lugo was among dozens of people inside Anthony's Monday night.
"I think it says there's still good people in the world," Lugo said. "Even with all of the things that are going on, there are still good people in this world."
Donations can be made on Team Climb On's Leukemia and Lymphoma Society website, and upcoming events are on its Facebook group.
Otruba said they are setting a $25,000 goal before their bike ride in June.
It is a goal they are getting closer to each day.
"It's really important to have the support of the community," Otruba said.