SPRING TWP., Pa. – Most of Tuesday night's meeting of the Spring Township Board of Supervisors focused on discussion about granting four waivers to the Wilson School District for its expansion of the auditorium on the main campus.
The school district has requested waivers on land development plans to expand the existing high school building and improve the athletic facilities.
Jim Moll, the township's director of engineering and planning services, said three of the four waivers were simple requests to change the scale on the plot maps and the size and materials used for piping.
Moll said the fourth request involved a waiver for a traffic impact study which is required for any building over 30,000 square feet. The auditorium will add 70,000 square feet, but school district representatives pointed out that there will be no additions to enrollment or staff.
The supervisors had earlier expressed concern about the removal of existing parking and how busy the area becomes when many sporting events take place simultaneously.
Jeff Simcox, the district's director of operations, noted that there will be an additional 17 parking spaces when the projects are completed.
Supervisor Robert Myer commented, "I would think the school district would want a traffic impact study because the auditorium will cause major traffic changes."
Engineer Scott Anderson estimated that the cost for the study would be at least $30,000.
The supervisors tabled the waivers until their next meeting and directed Moll to explore a limited traffic study which would explore adding a sidewalk on Howard Street to improve pedestrian traffic climbing the steep hill to the Wilson campus.
2022 budget
Without discussion, the supervisors passed the 2022 budget. Taxes will remain level at 3.0 mills for real estate and 1.45 mills for fire protection. All other fees will also remain the same.
Other business
In other actions, the supervisors approved 2022 pay rates for non-union employees and contracts with the International Association of Fire Fighters and POTS.
Also, they awarded the contract for emergency repairs to Schlouch Inc., Blandon, the sole bidder, at a variety of hourly rates.