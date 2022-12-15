Berks has a candidate for its open county commissioner spot, and Spring Township Supervisor Jess Royer is running as a Democrat.
Royer also works for the Reading Public Library.
Democratic Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt is stepping down to take on the county's chief operations officer role.
The Berks County Court of Common Pleas will appoint someone to serve the remainder of Barnhardt's current term.
Both Republican commissioners — Christian Leinbach and Michael Rivera — are running for re-election next year.