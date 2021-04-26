SPRING TWP., Pa. – A summer playground program for children in Spring Township will not be offered again this year.
Judy Houck, director of parks and recreation, told the Spring Township supervisors that the Parks and Recreation board decided not to hold the playground program this summer, due to continued uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
During Monday night's Zoom meeting, Houck also reported that the board agreed with the supervisors' recommendation at their April 12 meeting to expand the proposed meadow at the Shiloh Hills Park to the edge of the woods.
In addition, Houck reported, the Parks and Recreation board agreed to allow West Lawn Owls Baseball to use the restrooms at the Red Caboose Park and pay for their cleaning. The cost will be $400 for weekday games and $900 for weekends, with the Owls to be invoiced monthly.
Lastly, Houck said she was looking for a new recreation coordinator to replace the previous employee who relocated to Maryland.
The supervisors approved the purchase of four new police vehicles from Koch Ford, Easton, for $215,976.00. The new vehicles will replace four units that are out of warranty, and they will be fully equipped except for Spring Township graphics on the exterior. The vehicles to be replaced will be sold to help offset the costs of the new vehicles.
Also, the supervisors approved a resolution in support of state House Bill 606 and Senate Bill 419, which permit the use of radar by local police departments.
Steve Hoffman with Great Valley Consultants reported that the firm had submitted an incorrect price to the supervisors at the April 12 meeting for 2021 road projects. The cost declined from $1,013,709.65 to either $948,589.85, including reconstruction of Old Fritztown Road, or $871,814.05 with recycling of the Old Fritztown Road. The supervisors voted 4-1 to accept the recycling option, with Patti Smith casting the negative vote.
Before adjournment, Supervisor Robert Myer, joined by the other supervisors, commended Judy Houck for assuming the additional responsibilities of supervising human resources and public works, in addition to her duties as parks and recreation director.