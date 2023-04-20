SINKING SPRING, Pa. – Doctors say in the springtime they tend to see injuries with sports and other activities happen a little more frequently.

"It's overuse. It t can be related to poor flexibility, imbalances of muscles," says Dr. Thomas Kohl, with Tower Health Medical Group, Family Medicine.

Kohl says different sports have different risks or injuries associated with them.

It's important to take steps to prevent injuries and make sure you're conditioning before games and paying attention to symptoms and what your body is telling you, especially when part of your body doesn't feel right.

"Telling them [kids] it's OK if something hurts, to not go to practice tonight," says Kohl. "You're not going to miss out on things. There's plenty of time to learn your sport, to be better at your sport, but if you get really hurt then you can't do it for four weeks [or] six weeks."

He adds sometimes kids are doing too many things.

"You get kids that are doing soccer 12 months out of the year and basketball 12 months out of the year," Kohl says, "and when you're doing multiple sports at once, small bodies that are trying to grow and mature don't take that as well."

Proper rest, nutrition and hydration are key to keeping athletes in the best shape they can be in to avoid injuries.

While conditions like heart issues have taken center stage lately, Kohl says it's important to keep in mind the things that happen more commonly as well.

"We're worried about heart stuff, which is something we should always keep in the back of our mind, but it's a rare event," Kohl says. "Concussions are not rare events, and they can have really big consequences if we don't take them seriously."