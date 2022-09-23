READING, Pa. — We heard Friday from the new interim executive director of the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority.

Tom Frawley is a longtime transportation consultant who is now tasked with helping to restore passenger train service between Reading and Philadelphia for the first time since 1981. Frawley said the trains were a part of his childhood.

"I can remember both riding the train occasionally," Frawley said, "and I can remember taking photographs of the train in Reading."

Frawley is hoping the next generation will get to create memories of their own aboard the train, and he said the region could grow as a result.

"By restoring the passenger rail service, those town centers, through a process called transit-oriented development, will hopefully have an opportunity to flourish again," said Frawley.

But even though Amtrak has included Reading in its 2035 vision plan, that doesn't guarantee passenger rail for sure. Frawley said there's one big hurdle he needs to deal with.

"Norfolk Southern owns the railroad, and they're a private company," he explained. "That's private property, so we have to come up with an accommodation. Amtrak, as the potential operator, has to come up with an accommodation whereby they are compensated for use of their facilities."

But Frawley said he's confident they'll come to an agreement and will soon have a plan in place to get passengers on the tracks between Reading and Philadelphia.

"It's a few years," he said. "Like I say, no insurmountable problems. I think it's a matter of just keeping our shoulder to the wheel and working hard at it to make it happen."