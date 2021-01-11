BERN TWP., Pa. - St. Joseph Medical Center has expanded its offering of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Penn State Health announced Monday that St. Joe's and the network's other hospitals -- Milton S. Hershey and Holy Spirit medical centers -- have begun vaccinating community healthcare and emergency medical service providers.
"We're happy to be able to offer COVID vaccines to this very important group of community partners," said Dr. William Bird, a senior vice president of Penn State Health Medical Group. "Today marks a key milestone in making sure the vaccine reaches as many people as possible in the communities we serve."
Clinics are open by appointment only. Community providers who are part of the Pennsylvania's Phase 1A group for vaccinations can call the Penn State Health COVID-19 vaccine call center at 844-774-8883 to start the registration process.
The number of people Penn State Health said it can serve each week is dependent upon the number of vaccine doses it receives from the state's health department.