BERN TWP., Pa. - Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center has canceled the last two of its three drive-thru flu shot clinics.
The hospital announced Friday that it chose to cancel the clinics on Oct. 14 and Oct. 17 to ensure that it can meet the needs of its inpatients and staff through the fall and winter months.
St. Joe's said it administered nearly 3,000 flu vaccines during its first public clinic on Wednesday and at employee events done in partnership with large employers.
The hospital said it has requested an additional supply of shots from vaccine manufacturers and, if possible, it will reschedule the clinics.